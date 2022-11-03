Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.33 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00009062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $113.33 million and $1.38 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,239.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00305397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00119030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00739576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00574151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00231646 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,790,139 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

