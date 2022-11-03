Essent Group (ESNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essent Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after buying an additional 411,585 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,827,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

