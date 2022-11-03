Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.52-$1.54 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.