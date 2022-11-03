Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.52-$1.54 EPS.
EPRT opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.21%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
