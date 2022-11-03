Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.54, but opened at $96.55. Etsy shares last traded at $95.79, with a volume of 81,035 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.95.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $433,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,796,386. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Etsy Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

