Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,217 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 8.34% of Exagen worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,056,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Exagen by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 990,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 168,729 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Exagen by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 81,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 20,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,919. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.23). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 85.36%. The company had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

