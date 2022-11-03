Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
EXTN opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exterran will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
