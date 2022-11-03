Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

EXTN opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exterran will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,250,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 749,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 474,540 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $3,713,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth $2,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

