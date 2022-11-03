Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $152.17

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $152.17 and last traded at $153.40, with a volume of 11398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.11.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average of $182.52.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 27.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 47.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.