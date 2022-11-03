Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $152.17

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $152.17 and last traded at $153.40, with a volume of 11398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on EXR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.11.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average of $182.52.
Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 27.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 47.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Featured Stories
