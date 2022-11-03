Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of EXTR stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 2.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $18.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Extreme Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 10.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
