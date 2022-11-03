Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 2.08. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Extreme Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 10.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.