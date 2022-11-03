Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.10. 17,057,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,749,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $463.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $93.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

