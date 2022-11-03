Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by United Bank

United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,594. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $112.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $460.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

