F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 2,493 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
F5 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.27. 575,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.39. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $249.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.