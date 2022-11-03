F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 2,493 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.27. 575,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.39. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About F5

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

