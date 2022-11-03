F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.62 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.23.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.42. The company had a trading volume of 844,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,140. F5 has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,797 shares of company stock valued at $305,266. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in F5 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 24,407 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

