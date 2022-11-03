FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $99-$107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.37 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ FARO traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,687. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $83.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $510.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

