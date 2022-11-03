Fei USD Hits Market Cap of $423.22 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1% against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $423.22 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,318.99 or 0.99986248 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007729 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00042073 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00043429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00250454 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98333834 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,007,267.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.