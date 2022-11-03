Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 26.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $20.72 on Thursday, reaching $58.75. 830,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,745. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $72.37 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.48.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

