Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 361,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 27,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 84,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 60,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

WMT stock opened at $140.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.