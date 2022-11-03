Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

