Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,478.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,230.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,152.46. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

