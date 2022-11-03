Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $156.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.