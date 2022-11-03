Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 11,549.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth $126,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Price Performance

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.