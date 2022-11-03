Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $242.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.74. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

