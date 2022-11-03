Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,633,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,511,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $218.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

