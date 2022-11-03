Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 119 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

ROP opened at $403.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $501.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.86.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

