Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 3,531 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 15,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 38,296 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 176,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Blackstone by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Blackstone by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 56,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,451,000 shares of company stock worth $91,999,050. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.