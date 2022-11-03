FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.32

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 10066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIGS. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on FIGS to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 621.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,450,000 after buying an additional 1,258,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,146,907 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 60.7% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after buying an additional 929,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 340.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 750,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.