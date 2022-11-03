Financial Contrast: Axos Financial (AX) versus The Competition

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Axos Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $773.09 million $240.72 million 9.43 Axos Financial Competitors $795.47 million $220.93 million 14.53

This table compares Axos Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Axos Financial’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Axos Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00 Axos Financial Competitors 216 1416 1184 51 2.37

Axos Financial currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.79%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 28.47% 16.49% 1.58% Axos Financial Competitors 18.50% 7.78% 0.85%

Summary

Axos Financial beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

