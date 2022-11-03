Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 438 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 29,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

