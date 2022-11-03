Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,150 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 284.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.