Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $5.12 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4,396.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSM stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

