Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,466 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 41.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 25.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Snap-on by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $220.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

