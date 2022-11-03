Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 722 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

