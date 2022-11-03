Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,724 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $228.90 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $177.31 and a 1 year high of $237.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.97 and a 200 day moving average of $208.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

