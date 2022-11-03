Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($43.50) to €40.75 ($40.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($46.50) to €41.50 ($41.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes SE has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

