Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

MPC opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $119.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

