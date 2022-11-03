Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

