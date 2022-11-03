Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

RYH stock opened at $272.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.24 and its 200 day moving average is $274.10.

