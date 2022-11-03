First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Price Target Raised to $39.00

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

First Bancshares stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $780.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.91. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

