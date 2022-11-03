First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 105.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,383,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 130,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,751 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

