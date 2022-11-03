First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.65–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.70.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,441 shares of company stock valued at $298,333. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,348 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,052 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

