First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Lowered by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 7.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 805,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. 1,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,788. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.