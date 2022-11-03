First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 0.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $42.14. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

