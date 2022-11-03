First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get First United alerts:

First United Stock Performance

Shares of First United stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.72. First United has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

First United Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First United

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. First United’s payout ratio is presently 15.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First United by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of First United by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.