FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.1 %

FE stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

