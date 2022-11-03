FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 372.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 60,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $121.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.18. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $201.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

