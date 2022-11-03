Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Fiserv by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after buying an additional 938,391 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 8,056,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,964,000 after buying an additional 871,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $4.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 192,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

