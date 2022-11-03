Five Below, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Five Below Stock Down 1.7 %

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.