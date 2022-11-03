Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $483.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 419,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.