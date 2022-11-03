Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE FBC opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,995,000 after acquiring an additional 216,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,902,000 after acquiring an additional 210,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after acquiring an additional 140,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 123,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

