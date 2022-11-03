FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $188.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FLT traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.86. 19,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.15. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

