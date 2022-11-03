Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Holdings Lowered by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. 1,230,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,684. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

